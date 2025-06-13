UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 905 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 107.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 27.6% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 42,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6,150.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 143,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 140,722 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NJR has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research set a $51.00 price target on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,450. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.62. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $913.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.