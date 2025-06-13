UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $1,442,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.10.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,271 shares in the company, valued at $34,294,474.62. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,378 shares of company stock valued at $103,915,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $234.46 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $240.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.34.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

