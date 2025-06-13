UMB Bank n.a. Buys 427 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 193.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Universal Display by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Universal Display by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLED. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ OLED opened at $159.13 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $237.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.76 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.