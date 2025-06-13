UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 127.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRBR. Citigroup lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other BellRing Brands news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $239,814.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,218.68. This trade represents a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $96,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,611.24. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,392 shares of company stock valued at $437,399. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

