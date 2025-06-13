UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 207.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 1,921.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Bankshares news, Director Sara Dumond acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $91,026.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,940.54. This trade represents a 105.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.50 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $289.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.02 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. United Bankshares’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

