UMB Bank n.a. Has $101,000 Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Genpact by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Genpact by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.71.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other Genpact news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $87,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,940. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of G stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.21%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

