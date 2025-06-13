UMB Bank n.a. Has $120,000 Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 110.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Duolingo by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Duolingo by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Duolingo by 323.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,351 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total transaction of $1,712,427.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,820,276.10. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $2,924,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,054.96. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,833 shares of company stock valued at $34,257,319 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 price target on Duolingo in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.29.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $481.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 263.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $444.87 and its 200-day moving average is $377.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

