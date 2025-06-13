UMB Bank n.a. Has $123,000 Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 133.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 362,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after buying an additional 32,704 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 665,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 986,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,987,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,351 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $93,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $281,040. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $1,657,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,338.14. This represents a 29.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE AMH opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

