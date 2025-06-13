UMB Bank n.a. Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 92.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 463.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 7,390.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 25,814.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.80 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

