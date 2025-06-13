UMB Bank n.a. Has $88,000 Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 134.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,911,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $100,009,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 340,370 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,728,000 after purchasing an additional 321,644 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,772,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,256,000 after buying an additional 299,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.78. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.76.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

