UMB Bank n.a. Has $92,000 Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Persium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD opened at $71.70 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $71.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $1.0492 dividend. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

