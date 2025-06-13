UMB Bank n.a. Has $92,000 Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Persium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
Shares of BUD opened at $71.70 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $71.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $1.0492 dividend. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
