UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 98.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $179,464.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,612.76. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $2,880,382.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,521.52. This trade represents a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $149.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.09. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.58 and a twelve month high of $171.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.