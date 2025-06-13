UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 1,037 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 67.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 50,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $36.76 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. For consumer lenders, the Trump Administration’s hardline approach to tariffs is “difficult to ignore” and there’s clearly more downside to the group if tariffs remain near current levels. If tariffs remain in place, risks to growth would skew meaningfully to the downside and risks to inflation to the upside, adds the analyst, who is downgrading the firm’s Consumer Finance industry view to Cautious from Attractive. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLY

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $257,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,038.18. The trade was a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,284,131.01. The trade was a 3.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.