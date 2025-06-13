UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 381 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average is $91.46.

Insider Activity

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,002,650.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 318,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,879.50. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,445,207.20. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on LNTH shares. Wall Street Zen raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

