UMB Bank n.a. Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 110.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Trade Desk by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $70.57 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.47, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,761.80. The trade was a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

