UMB Bank n.a. Sells 358 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. United Community Bank increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.05 per share, with a total value of $342,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,696 shares in the company, valued at $585,280.80. This represents a 140.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen N. Landsman acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $927,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,360. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,050 shares of company stock worth $1,688,512 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cfra downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

