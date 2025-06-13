UMB Bank n.a. Takes Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 197.2% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 106,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the first quarter worth $3,553,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 31,910.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 81,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 81,691 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $102.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $79.83 and a 52-week high of $181.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.99.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.44. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $290,863.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,165.70. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRD. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price objective on Chord Energy and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

