Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Short Interest Down 98.2% in May

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the May 15th total of 484,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNJCF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Unicaja Banco in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unicaja Banco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
Unicaja Banco Stock Up 75.6%
Unicaja Banco Company Profile
Unicaja Banco, SA engages in retail banking business in Spain. It offers accounts, payments, and debit and credit cards; mortgages and personal loans; pension plans, investment funds and portfolios, and savings insurance policies; and life, home, car, accident, health, agricultural, and funeral insurance.
