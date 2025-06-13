Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Short Interest Down 98.2% in May

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the May 15th total of 484,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNJCF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Unicaja Banco in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unicaja Banco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Unicaja Banco Stock Up 75.6%

Unicaja Banco Company Profile

Shares of UNJCF stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Unicaja Banco has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

Unicaja Banco, SA engages in retail banking business in Spain. It offers accounts, payments, and debit and credit cards; mortgages and personal loans; pension plans, investment funds and portfolios, and savings insurance policies; and life, home, car, accident, health, agricultural, and funeral insurance.

