Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the May 15th total of 164,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 508,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Unicharm Price Performance

OTCMKTS UNICY opened at $4.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. Unicharm has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unicharm had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that Unicharm will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.