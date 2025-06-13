Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UFGSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UFGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Unipol Gruppo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UFGSY opened at C$9.97 on Friday. Unipol Gruppo has a 52 week low of C$6.88 and a 52 week high of C$10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.54.

Get Unipol Gruppo alerts:

Unipol Gruppo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.2856 per share. This is a boost from Unipol Gruppo’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. Unipol Gruppo’s payout ratio is presently 117.17%.

About Unipol Gruppo

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services primarily in Italy. The company operates through Non-Life Insurance Business, Life Insurance Business, and Holding and Other Businesses segments. It offers risk cover solutions for vehicles, sports craft, and travel; home and condominiums; work related to businesses, traders, professionals, and legal protection; accident and health protection; and investments and welfare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unipol Gruppo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unipol Gruppo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.