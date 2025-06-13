Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 834.02 ($11.35) and traded as high as GBX 846 ($11.52). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 841.94 ($11.46), with a volume of 1,905,664 shares trading hands.

Unite Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 842.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 834.02.

Unite Group

Unite Students is the UK’s largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation, serving the country’s world-leading Higher Education sector. We provide homes to 70,000 students across 157 properties in 23 leading university towns and cities. We currently partner with over 60 universities across the UK.

Featured Stories

