United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CL King upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.90. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $34.76.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 1,672.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 796.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

