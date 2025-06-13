Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UTI. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

UTI opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $36.32.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $207.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.63 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

In other news, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $981,103.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,911.44. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Todd A. Hitchcock sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $917,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,180.56. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,170 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 95,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 566,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Stories

