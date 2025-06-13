Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vallourec Stock Performance

Shares of Vallourec stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vallourec will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec Announces Dividend

About Vallourec

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a $0.2546 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Vallourec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

Further Reading

