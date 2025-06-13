Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $163.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.38 and a 12-month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

