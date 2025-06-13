Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Venture Global from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Venture Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Venture Global from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Venture Global from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Venture Global Price Performance

VG opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.27. Venture Global has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Venture Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

Institutional Trading of Venture Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Venture Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,547,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at $125,788,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at $37,798,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at $32,099,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,673,000.

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Featured Stories

