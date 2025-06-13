VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $281.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.36. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.49 and a twelve month high of $288.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.77.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total transaction of $558,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,585,364.16. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Calys sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.97, for a total value of $112,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,769.95. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,002 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,769. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

