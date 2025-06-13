Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the May 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VIVHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vivendi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Vivendi Stock Performance

Vivendi Cuts Dividend

Vivendi stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.0317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.13%.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Featured Articles

