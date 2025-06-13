Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.24 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 73.80 ($1.00). Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at GBX 73.40 ($1.00), with a volume of 106,231,563 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 73 ($0.99) to GBX 66 ($0.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 70.24. The stock has a market cap of £22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In related news, insider Luka Mucic acquired 356,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £256,320 ($348,972.09). 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 340 million customers in 15 countries, partner with mobile networks in over 40 more and have one of the world’s largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 88 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider.

Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies.

