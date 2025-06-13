Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 303.9% from the May 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vonovia Stock Performance

VONOY opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $18.73.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 72.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Vonovia will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonovia Increases Dividend

Vonovia Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Vonovia’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

