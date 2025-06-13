Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 303.9% from the May 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
VONOY opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $18.73.
Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 72.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Vonovia will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
