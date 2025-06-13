Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target Lowered to $0.40 at UBS Group

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $0.50 to $0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WBX. Chardan Capital upgraded Wallbox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Wallbox from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wallbox from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.04.

Shares of WBX stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. Wallbox has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Group One Trading LLC increased its stake in Wallbox by 2,888.3% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Wallbox in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 36.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

