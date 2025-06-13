Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,696 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Fluor by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 547,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fluor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 870,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,660,723. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $859,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,919.69. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $42.96. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on Fluor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fluor from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

