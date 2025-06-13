Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of ENPH opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 1.70. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $134.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

