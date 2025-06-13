Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 2,066 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $553,572,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after buying an additional 101,184 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Realty Income by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after buying an additional 166,178 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Realty Income by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 488,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 111,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE O opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.58.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.73%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.