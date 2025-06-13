Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 7,194 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 407,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 156,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 224,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the period.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA YEAR opened at $50.47 on Friday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

