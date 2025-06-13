Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ELV stock opened at $386.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.45 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Baird R W downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 price target (down from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.