Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Elevance Health Trading Up 1.4%
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Baird R W downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 price target (down from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.87.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
