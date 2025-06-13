Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 166 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,160,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,980,000 after purchasing an additional 28,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 310.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JXN

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,432,598.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,726.96. This trade represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jackson Financial

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.