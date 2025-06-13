Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 83 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEV. Baird R W raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.98.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE GEV opened at $486.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $404.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.45. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $500.72. The company has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

