Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 28,470 SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,135,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,949,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,006,000.

Get SEI Select International Equity ETF alerts:

SEI Select International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

SEIE opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $630.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16. SEI Select International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Announces Dividend

About SEI Select International Equity ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1496 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd.

(Free Report)

The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Select International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Select International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.