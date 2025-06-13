Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 72,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6%

VXUS opened at $68.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $68.92.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.