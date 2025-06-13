Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,527 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198,415 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,764 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,505,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,304,000 after acquiring an additional 540,916 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,642,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,287,000 after acquiring an additional 206,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,842,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,840,000 after acquiring an additional 831,154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average is $58.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

