Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,895 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.66.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CP stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

