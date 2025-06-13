Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,754,000 after purchasing an additional 222,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,195,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,620,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,704,000 after buying an additional 114,396 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 75,632.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after buying an additional 2,389,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $730.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $701.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $643.67. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $731.18. The company has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.38.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total transaction of $13,673,864.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,173,970.99. The trade was a 27.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $366,134.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,840.85. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

