Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2025

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCKFree Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,754,000 after purchasing an additional 222,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,195,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,620,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,704,000 after buying an additional 114,396 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 75,632.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after buying an additional 2,389,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $730.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $701.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $643.67. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $731.18. The company has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.38.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total transaction of $13,673,864.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,173,970.99. The trade was a 27.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $366,134.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,840.85. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

