Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT opened at $114.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84.

Vertiv last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $124.69.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

