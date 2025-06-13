Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Putnam BDC Income ETF worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 105,100.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBDC stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.72. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.88.

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

