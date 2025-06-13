Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ETR stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.17. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on ETR

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.