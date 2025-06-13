Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDV. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000.

Get Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF alerts:

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDV opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.64. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Profile

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.