Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $748,000 Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 48,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,306,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 845.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,600.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

