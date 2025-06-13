Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 496.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

