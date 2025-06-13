Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $915,000 Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUFF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $613.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $46.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

